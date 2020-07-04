Neither side should complicate border situation: China

Beijing, July 04 (KMS): As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a surprise visit on Friday to eastern Ladakh to meet troops amid a bitter Sino-India military standoff, China said neither side should make any move that may complicate the border situation.

Reacting to Modi’s visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing, “China and India are in communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. Neither side should make any move that may complicate the border situation.”

At the briefing, Zhao also said that Beijing will take necessary measures to uphold the legitimate rights of its businesses in India following New Delhi’s decision to bar Chinese firms from taking part in road projects and amid reports of delay in customs clearances of shipments of Chinese firms. “The Indian side should not have strategic miscalculation on China. We hope it will work with China to uphold the overall picture of our bilateral relations,” he said.

