6000 Indian Army personnel get IOK domicile certificates

New Delhi, July 05 (KMS): A majority of the retired Indian Army soldiers and officers belonging to Gorkha and Valmiki community have been issued domicile certificates of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi-led fascist regime in India.

In the past one week, over 6,600 applicants from the Gorkha community have received the document which allows them to buy property, acquire land and apply for jobs in the territory.

Vijay Kumar Sharma, additional deputy commissioner (Revenue) Jammu said, “More than 5,900 certificates have already been issued,” as reported by the Indian media.

“There are nearly 2500 soldiers from the Gorkha community who have served in the Indian armed forces in my tehsil and around 3,500 from their family have also applied to get the domicile. Among these, many also belong to the Valmikin community,” said Dr. Rohit Sharma, who serves as a tehsildar of Bahu in Jammu.

“On an average, 200 applications are received each day, and so far 33,000 applications have been received,” he further added.

Applicants can apply through both the ways- Online and offline to get the certificates issued. To get the certificates through offline mode, applicants are instructed to visit the local Tehsildar’s office otherwise, those who wish to apply online can visit the state government website.

The Modi regime is planning to grant domicile certificates to, at least, one lakh Gorkhas, originally from Nepal, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Valmiki community hails from Punjab.

