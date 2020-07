Srinagar, July 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man suffered injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district, today.

The explosion took place in Gongoo area of the district when Indian forces were passing through the area. The injured CRPF man has been identified as GD Pardeep Dass.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

