Growing Indian state terrorism in IOK condemned

Srinagar, July 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir and the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi have strongly condemned the growing state terrorism by Indian troops.

Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmiri dispute was one of the old disputes in the United Nations but international community has been turning a blind eye towards the Kashmiri people for the last seven decades.

He said that India wanted to suppress the peaceful voice of Kashmiris through military might but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He said the people of the territory would continue their struggle till its logical conclusion. Mir paid Rich tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighters who has been Given hot blood only for freedom.

Javaid Ahmad Mir also denounced the arrest of Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali and other innocent Kashmir youth by Indian troops and demanded their immediate release.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the authorities for slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on the illegally detained Vice Chairman of the party, Muhammad Yusuf Mir and Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali in Srinagar Central Jail.

He deplored that Mohammad Yousuf Mir had been languishing in jail for the last two and a half years. He was lodged in the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, under PSA. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and ending of his imprisonment, he was not released and was kept under constant surveillance and brought to Shopian police station from Jammu and later, he was shifted to Pulwama police station and finally, another act was slapped on him and he was shifted to Srinagar Central Jail. He added.

Farooq Tawheedi said that similarly the JI spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali was also in jail but he was released during the lockdown of coronavirus but after some time he was arrested again under the infamous PSA, which was condemnable. He said that the people of Kashmir could not be prevented from their right to self-determination through military might and registration of fake cases against them.

