Posters commemorating Burhan’s martyrdom day appear in IOK

Srinagar, July 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri mujahid commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani and other martyrs.

Burhan Wani was extra judicially killed by Indian troops in Kukernag area of Islamabad on 8th of July in 2016. The posters were pasted by a youth organization, Muzahmati Youth League.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led by Chief Coordinator, Tauseef Ahmed and Srinagar District Secretary, Mohammad Faisal, today, visited the residences of martyrs, Burhan Wani and Basit Parry in Tral.

They also visited the graveyard of Burhan Wani and prayed tributes to him and other martyrs.

During their meeting with the martyrs’ families they expressed solidarity with them and reiterated to continue the martyrs’ mission till taking it to its logical end.

