Socio-political activists from Jammu discuss IOK situation

Jammu, July 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of the intellectuals and socio-political activists from the Jammu region was organised at Thanamandi, Rajouri, to discuss the prevailing socio-political situation.

The brain-storming session, chaired by the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, condemned the conspiracies being hatched by India to change the demographic character of Kashmir and snatch away the natural resources from the state subjects.

The representatives of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA), Jammu and Kashmir Youth Society (JKYS) and Jammu and Kashmir Hill Touch Foundation (JKHTF) resolved to create awareness among the masses about the anti-people especially anti-youth policies being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Muhammad Aqib Wani, Abdul Rauf Khan, Dr Rehman Chaudhary, Dr Hamid Wani, Naseer Rather, Nadeem Saqib, Tanvir Ahmed, Tahir Shah, Bilal Ahmed, Rizwan Ahmed Buraaq and Advocate Zahoor Ahmed.

