Two more COVID-19 deaths in IOK, toll reaches 130

Srinagar, July 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more persons died of coronavirus, today, taking the number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 130.

The victims include a 40-year-old man from Baramulla, who died at Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar and a 70-year-old man from Islamabad district who passed away at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

With today’s deaths, the toll due to Covid-19 in the occupied territory rose to 130 including 115 from the Kashmir Valley, 14 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

