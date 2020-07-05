Young lawyer from IOK awarded Chevening scholarship

Srinagar, July 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hasnain Khawja 25, a Srinagar-based lawyer, has been awarded Chevening scholarship, a UK government’s global programme to which thousands of people from all around the world apply every year.

The scholarship offers future leaders an opportunity to pursue a fully-funded one-year master’s programme in any subject in universities across the UK.

Hasnain, a practicing lawyer at the High Court of the territory was chosen from a big pool of 70,000 applicants from across 170 countries. He is now a proud recipient of the scholarship along with 1400 other students from across the world. He would now proceed to study LLM in Human Rights from Queen Mary University.

Hailing from Bemina area of Srinagar, Hasnain has pursued an integrated law degree from the University of Kashmir and is a 2019 graduate.

He has also set up a non-profit organization, SAAYA in 2015.The organisation works for educational uplift of students of financially backward and minority community and has nearly touched lives of around 3,000 students. He has also been part of several social initiatives.

