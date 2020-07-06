APHC-AJK reiterates to continue liberation struggle

Islamabad, July 06 (KMS): A meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad, today, with Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in Chair.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the prevailing situation of occupied Kashmir and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the struggle for securing the right to self-determination.

The participants of the meeting rejected India’s illegal moves being taken in occupied Kashmir and vowed to accelerate campaign at international level against India’s design to change the Muslim majority status of occupied Kashmir into a minority by granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris. They added that the United Nations would also be informed about the India’s nefarious designs in its next session.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in the occupied territory. They also denounced the Indian media for its propaganda against the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, saying that the propaganda was baseless and had no reality. They added that the people of Kashmir could not be deceived through such propaganda.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Mailk, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, Javed Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Adeel Mushtaq Wani and Nisar Mirza participated in the meeting while Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Ishtiaq Hameed, Raja Khadim Hussain, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood Kifayat Hussain Rizvi participated through video conferencing. KMS—7A

