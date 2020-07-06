Gilani calls for complete strike on July 8, 13 in IOK

Srinagar, July 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has called for a complete strike on 8th and 13th of July and asked the people to organize “Day with a Martyr’s Family” on Wedneday.

Syed Ali Gilani addressing the people in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and Burhan Wani, who along with his associates, Sartaj Ahmad and Parvez Ahmad was martyred by Indian troops at Bemdoora in Kokernag on July 8, 2016.

He also paid glorious homage to hundreds of people killed and thousands, who were tortured, maimed and blinded by Indian forces during 2016 people’s uprising in the aftermath of commander Burhan’s martyrdom.

The veteran Hurriyat leader said, “The people’s resistance in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 has made it clear that our fight against the Indian rule will continue till our last breath and last drop of blood.”

Syed Ali Geelani asked people to observe complete strike on both July 8 and July 13 and offer tribute to martyrs by holding prayer meetings at Mazar-i-Shuhada across occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He has also asked people to organize “Day with Martyr’s Family” in their localities on July 8.

He said, “Our struggle against the illegal military occupation of India is the continuance of the mission of July 13, 1931 martyrs and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have continued it with steadfastness and resolution.” The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have not submitted to the Indian oppression and subjugation for last 90 years and will continue to battle against this brutal occupation till the dawn of freedom, he maintained.

The veteran leader said that for generations to come commander, Burhan’s life, liberation struggle and martyrdom had become beacon of courage and inspiration for all Kashmiris. “Our mujahideen are heroes and shining examples of our liberation struggle and we are committed to the mission of Azadi and Islam for which they are offering their sacred lives,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the people of Kashmir had been on the path of liberation struggle for many decades. He said, India’s August 5, 2019 decision of annexation and officially starting demographic changes by issuing domicile rights to Indian nationals, creating settler colonies and allotting large swaths of land to Indian forces has thrown new challenges for Kashmiris.

He said that he had been warning people for long years about the plans of Indian state to alter the Muslim character of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He asked people to stay firm and unyielding to counter the ruthless and evil designs of India by all means available. KMS—A

