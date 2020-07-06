Rich tributes to Burhan Wani, other martyrs ahead of anniversary

Srinagar, July 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his associates ahead of their fourth martyrdom anniversary.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar while remembering Burhan Wani and other martyrs of July 2016 said that the Kashmiri martyrs were their heroes who sacrificed their lives for pursuing the political right of the Kashmiri people. He said, India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brutal tactics and advised New Delhi to stop bloodshed and come forward for a durable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi Chairman Muhammad Iqbal Mir while reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry the mission of Burhan Wani and other martyrs to its logical conclusion said that Kashmiri youth who lost their lives for demanding freedom from India would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people. He urged the United Nations to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute without any further delay.

The international community, he added, should exert utmost pressure on India for the protection and restoration of fundamental and political rights of Kashmiri people. He said durable peace in South Asia can only be achieved through resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Aijaz Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad while paying tributes to the martyrs said, Burhan’s death infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom and the people of Kashmir were determined to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

