US lawmaker vows to raise plight of besieged IOK people in congress

New York, July 06 (KMS): An American lawmaker has promised to raise in the US Congress the plight of Kashmiri people still languishing under the Indian military lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke of New York said this while speaking as chief guest at an event organized by the Pakistani American Association in Brooklyn, New York, in connection with the US Independence Day.

She said she remained concerned over the human rights violations being committed in Kashmir and called for ending those atrocities. In her remarks, Congresswoman Clark, a Democrat, thanked Pakistani-Americans who she said had supported her in her election and promised to do everything possible for their welfare.

The Association President, Chaudhry Aslam Dhaloun, welcomed Congresswoman Clarke at the celebration which took place in Brooklyn, a borough in the New York city, known as “Little Pakistan” where she raised the US flag and cut a big cake to mark the occasion.

This year’s July 4th marked the 244th anniversary of US independence, but celebrations were mostly muted because of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m extremely proud of this (Pakistani) community,” Yvette Clarke told a large gathering that included some prominent local figures.

She urged the Pakistani community members to go out and vote in November to elect an administration that would bring the U.S. to the right path.

A right administration and a right secretary of state would challenge the atrocities being perpetrated against Kashmir and deal with them.

At the same time, Ms. Clarke said she, along with her colleagues, would highlight in Congress the issue of Kashmiri people’s sufferings under the repressive lockdown.

