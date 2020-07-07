3 More COVID related deaths in IOK, toll reaches 142

Srinagar, July 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three more patients died of Covid-19, taking the number of deaths due to the disease in the territory to 142.

The latest victims include a 65-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam, who passed away at Soura Hospital late night on Monday and a 60-year-old woman from Kunzar Tangmarg area of Baramulla district who succumbed at Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar this morning. Another death was reported from SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

The latest three deaths have taken the occupied Kashmir’s Covid-19 toll to 142 comprising 127 in the Kashmir Valley, 14 in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

Pertinently, 9680 people have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...