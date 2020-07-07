Hundreds of youth arrested ahead of Burhan’s anniversary

Srinagar, July 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops and police have arrested hundreds of youth on the eve of the 4th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani.

The troops and police have arrested the youth during massive house raids and crackdown operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora areas to thwart anti-India demonstrations on the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani. These youth have been lodged in different police stations.

It is to mention here that the extrajudicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016 had triggered mass uprising in occupied Kashmir. Over 120 people were martyred and thousands others injured due to the use of brute force on peaceful protesters by Indian forces’ personnel within a few months, that year.

