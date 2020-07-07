India starts extorting Kashmiris in name of toll tax in IOK

Jammu, July 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in a bid to further exploit the Kashmiri people in the name of tax collection, India in connivance with local chapter of Bharatiya Janata Party has started installing more toll plazas in the territory.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan talking to media men in Srinagar said that everyone living outside the 20 kilometer radius would have to pay the toll tax.

These plazas have been installed by Delhi-based National Highways Authority (NHA). The irony of the fact is that even the people living within the 20 kilometer radius of the so-called toll plazas are not exempted, and are forced to pay the money, at all costs.

The people living within the radius of 20 kilomters at one such toll plaza, installed in Kachkoot area of Sangam in southern Kashmir, have complained that the NHA authorities take extortions from them in the name of toll tax. The local private vehicle owners are forced to pay Rs 280 per month.

