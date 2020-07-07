Indian attempt to change IOK demography denounced

Srinagar 07 July (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Pairwaan-e-Wilayat Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the Indian government’s act, aimed at changing the Muslim majority character of the territory through settling outsiders there.

These views were expressed at a meeting of the working committee of Pairwaan-e-Wilayat in Srinagar, which was chaired by Maulana Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qummi, head of the organization.

Maulana Qummi, while expressing anger over the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, said that the Hindu extremist organization BJP was conspiring to turn the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority territory.

He said that new domicile law was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people in any case and demanded of the United Nations to take immediate steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions.

Besides Maulana Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qummi, the the meeting was attended by Ahmed Sufi, President of Pairwaan-e- Wilayat and other members.

