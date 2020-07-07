Indian soldier ends life after shooting officer in IOK

Another soldier commits suicide in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian soldiers committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory.

Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man committed suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigation had been launched to ascertain the reasons.

In another incident, an Indian army soldier of 226 Field Unit shot himself dead with his service rifle at Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, an Indian Border Security Force man died of covid-19 at BSF Sector Headquarters in Panthachowk in Srinagar.

