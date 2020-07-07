JKPPF convener meets victims of Indian aggression in Kotli hospital

Kotli, July 07 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation Convener, Mehmood Akhtar Qureshi, visited district hospital Kotli and enquired about the health of the civilians who were injured in the Indian unprovoked firing across the Line of Control in Mohra Dharoti village of Nakyal sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

8-year-old Junaid, 7-year-old Aryan, 50-year-old Zubeida Begum, 72-year-old Jan Begum and Kamran Shafiq were injured in the Indian troops’ firing. One seriously injured was referred to Rawalpindi for specialized treatment.

Mehmood Akhtar Qureshi on the occasion said that India was targeting the civilian population along the LoC. He said that the morale of the Kashmiris living on the both sides of the LoC was high and India’s cowardly actions could not subdue their spirits. He said that the coward Indian army after facing humiliation and losing hundreds of kilometers of territory during the stand-off with the Chinese Army was now targeting the citizens of Azad Kashmir including women, children and elderly. He said that India must remember that the people of Jammu and Kashmir stood side-by-side with the Pakistan Army and its coward army cannot compete with them.

Mehmood Akhtar Qureshi said Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory. “The political future of Jammu and Kashmir is to be decided by its people through a plebiscite promised by the UN. India has no authority to make any changes unilaterally in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

He strongly condemned the issuance of domicile certificates of Kashmir to the Indian citizens and Hindu extremist soldiers by the occupation authorities.

Noted jurist Raja Akram Idrees and Hurriyat leader Shamshir Khan were also present on the occasion. They said that the people of occupied Kashmir would continue their freedom movement despite Indian brutalities. They prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

