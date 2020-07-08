Burhan Wani is symbol of freedom of IOK

1,237 Kashmiris martyred since Burhan’s killing

#BurhanWaniSymbolOfFreedomofIOJK

Islamabad, July 08 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing, today, the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, who was extra-judicially killed by Indian troops on this day in 2016.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, today, maintained that Burhan has become a symbol of freedom and courage for the Kashmiri people.

The report said that Burhan Wani was killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on 8th July in 2016. It said that hundreds of thousands of people had attended his funeral to express their love and affection for him. Burhan’s brutal murder had sparked mass uprising in the occupied territory, that year, it said.

The report maintained that since the killing of Burhan Wani, Indian troops have martyred 1,237 innocent Kashmiris including 28 women till date. It said these killings have rendered 100 women widowed and 227 children orphaned. It said 29,093 people have been injured due to the used of brute force, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells during protest demonstrations and cordon and search operations while 385 Kashmiris including 18-month-old Hiba Jaan have lost eyesight in one or both eyes due to pellet injuries.

“At least 25,489 have been arrested by the Indian police and troops during the period. 1,014 women have been molested or raped while 4,257 houses and structures have been damaged by the forces’ personnel,” it added.

The report maintained that the Kashmiris and Pakistanis around the world are paying glowing tributes to Burhan Wani for his supreme sacrifice. “The veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, in his tweets said Burhan Wani is a great soldier in the caravan of martyrs of Kashmir. He said the destination of the caravan is the pleasure of Allah through the support and help of the oppressed people of Kashmir. He said that Burhan-like brave youth of Kashmir would give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression,” it said.

The report underlined that other Hurriyat leaders have reaffirmed the resolve to accomplish the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs including Burhan Wani at all costs.

The report underscored that Burhan Wani remains a guiding light for the people of Kashmir who are determined to continue their freedom movement against all odds. It said that Kashmiri youth were committed to take forward the message of Burhan Wani, whose sacrifice center-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level.

The report pointed out that Burhan’s killing was a turning point in the history of Kashmir movement and now each and every youth of occupied Kashmir is Burhan Wani. It added that despite using all kinds of brutal tactics, India had miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The report said that it was the high time for the international community to hold India accountable for its genocidal actions in occupied Kashmir and force it to give the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris to prevent further bloodshed in the territory.

