India co-opting terrorist groups, criminal organisations: Munir Akram

New York, July 08 (KMS): Pakistan has called on the United Nations to take immediate cognizant of Indian state sponsorship through terrorist mercenaries which is a major threat to security of Pakistan.

Speaking at virtual Counter Terrorism Week meeting in New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said India is co-opting terrorist groups and criminal organizations as guns for hire against Pakistan.

He said attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and more recently on Pakistan Stock Exchange are examples of such Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

Munir Akram said the fascist ideology of Hindutva practiced by the ruling BJP and its militant parent, the RSS in India poses an existential threat to the 180 million Muslims of India.

He said the Muslim citizenship laws threaten to make tens of millions of Muslims stateless and homeless in India.

