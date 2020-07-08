India suffered defeat against Kashmiris’ resolve: AJK PM

Islamabad, July 08 (KMS): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider says India has suffered defeat against the Kashmiris’ resolve despite using all types of force.

Talking to Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad, he said the photo of the grandson of Bashir Ahmed after his killing has shaken the world.

The AJK Prime Minister said the Kashmiris have written unmatched stories of sacrifices in July, and this is a month of struggle.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said the government and people of Pakistan are standing by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has raised voice against Indian occupation forces’ barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi said we will continue fighting the case of right to self-determination of the Kashmiris at every forum.

Like this: Like Loading...