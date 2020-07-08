IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to 145

Srinagar, July 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died due to novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of such of fatalities in the territory to 145.

The 36-year-old victim from Nehru Park area of Srinagar was suffering from multiple ailments and died at Soura Hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

The latest fatality has taken overall tally of COVID-19 deaths in occupied Kashmir to 145. Out of these, 130 are from the Kashmir Valley, 14 from the Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

Till now 9,972 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the occupied territory.

