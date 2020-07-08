Laddakh humiliation a consequence of Modi’s expansionist policies: Afridi

Rawalpindi, July 08 (KMS): Chairman of Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the world community will never allow India to materialise its plan to bring demographic changes in Indian-held Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of oath-taking ceremony of Corona Relief Tiger Force at Rawalpindi Arts Council, Afridi said that the Indian forces had increased targeting Azad Kashmiri population along Line of Control (LoC) under a strategy as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to shift media focus from humiliating defeat of Indian forces in Laddakh.

Afridi lauded the leadership role played by Imran Khan to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums, saying that Pakistan would keep raising Kashmir, come what may. He said that entire America flooded on roads during pandemic to record their protest on George Floyd’s murder and there was a need for people to also raise their voice on the issue of Kashmir.

“While India has put eight million Kashmiris under double lockdown in their own homes, Indian forces are writing a new chapter of genocide and oppression in Kashmir. The domicile law is in complete violation to human rights and a part of a conspiracy to bring in a demographic change in Kashmir by turning Kashmiris into a minority in their own homeland,” he added.

