Three BJP members killed in Bandipore IOK

Srinagar, July 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three Indian Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) members were killed in Bandipore district, today.

The Indian army sponsored person and BJP Bandipore leader, Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and his brother were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside their residence in Muslimabad area of the district.

The residence of Baris is located just opposite Bandipore Police Station. The doctors told media men that all the three were declared dead on their arrival to the hospital.

