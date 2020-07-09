Gilani hails people’s overwhelming response to shutdown call

Srinagar, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has hailed the overwhelming response shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to his call for the strike on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Syed Ali Gilani in a series of tweets in Srinagar, today, said that the support to the shutdown call had again proven that the resolve of the Kashmiri people to liberate their homeland from Indian occupation remained alive and unwavering. He hoped that the people would also respond to the shutdown call on July 13 with the same zeal and spirit.



