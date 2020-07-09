Hilal War pays homage to Burhan Wani, his associates

Jammu, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Party (JKPPP), Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, has paid rich tributes to popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, and his associates who were martyred by Indian troops on July 08, 2016.

Engineer Hilal Ahmad War in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Burhan Wani had created fear and terror in the hearts and mind of the Indian troops and the Kashmiri people saluted him and would always remember him.

He said that Burhan Wani’s martyrdom gave birth to hundreds of Burhans across the territory and he continued to be a source of inspiration for the future young generation even after his martyrdom. “Kashmiris love and respect Burhan. He laid down his life for the Kashmir cause and kept it alive,” he maintained.

Hilal War said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their precious lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. These sacrifices are precious asset of the Kashmir freedom movement and Kashmiri people would take the martyrs’ mission to its logical end, he added.

Hilal War said that Burhan Wani’s contribution and role would be written in golden letters in the history of Kashmir. “He has become an icon of resistance movement. He was a brave and selfless freedom fighter and a young leader who will remain alive in the hearts of millions Kashmiris,” he maintained.

