JKLF says cases against Yasin Malik concocted

Srinagar, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly condemned the continued illegal arrest and registration of concocted cases by India against its party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has been languishing Tihar Jail of India for the last more than a year.

The JKLF Acting Chairman, Abdul Hameed Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar praised the overseas cadre of the party for running a successful campaign for release of Yasin Malik. He also appreciated the party’s social media group that last week with its efforts took Free Yasin Malik initiation.

Terming Yasin Malik as a symbol of peaceful resistance, Abdul Hameed Butt hailed the initiative of Germany’s Burghof Foundation that had held an online conference to discuss peace and security imperatives in the case of illegally detained Kashmiri leader, Yasin Malik.

The acting JKLF chairman also welcomed the initiative of civil society representative of UK Ms Claire Bidwell, who along with her co-worker Jawad Qayyum has written a detailed letter to the world leaders of 25 important countries wherein she appealed them to impress upon India to release Yasin malik. In her letter, she has narrated the facts that how India unlawfully arrests a peaceful, political and public leader like Yasin Malik in Kashmir.

Remembering the martyrs of 13th July 1931, Abdul Hameed Butt said, “The martyrs are our crown and the sacrifices given so far for the freedom of Kashmir will not be allowed to go in vain.” To pay homage to these gallant martyrs, he appealed people to observe the day and hold peaceful shutdown on 13th July.

To remember their sacrifices, he also appealed the people of AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Overseas Kashmiri to organize peaceful protest demonstrations on the day.

Like this: Like Loading...