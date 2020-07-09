Nepal bans all Indian news channels, slams defamatory coverage of PM



Kathmandu, July 09 (KMS): At a time when Nepal India-Nepal relations remain strained, Kathmandu has banned all Indian news channels except Doordarshan starting Thursday evening.

The report was carried by the Nepal’s number one English newspaper The Himalayan Times, while it was also confirmed by India Today foreign affairs editor through a tweet in India.

The newspaper said, “The Multi-System Operators (MSO) [cable operators] have decided to stop the broadcast of Indian news channels in Nepal. The decision will come into effect, immediately, on Thursday.”

According to the operators’ latest decision, viewers will not have access to any Indian news channels, except for the Indian state owned Doordarshan news.

The move comes in the wake of unfounded reports on Nepal carried by some of the Indian news channels, including their defamatory shows on the Nepali Prime Minister along with the Chinese envoy.

Earlier today, the spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Narayan Kaji Shrestha had slammed the Indian media for their nonsense reports on matters related to Nepal and the Nepali government.

These measures follow the events wherein an Indian news channel, Zee Hindustan, broadcasted an imaginative and defamatory programme linking PM Oli with Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

