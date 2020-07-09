Pakistan calls for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute in accordance with UN resolutions

Islamabad, July 08 (KMS): Pakistan has called for international community’s role in preventing escalation of tensions and facilitating peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

This was stated by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood during a video conference with his Spanish counterpart Ms. Cristina Gallach.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, New Delhi’s moves to change demographic structure of occupied territory in violation of international law, and threat to peace and security in the face of intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and belligerent actions from the Indian side.

