Speakers eulogize Burhan Wani’s role in Kashmir liberation movement

Islamabad, July 09 (KMS): Speakers at a webinar, eulogizing the role and contribution of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, said that his martyrdom infused new life to the Kashmiris’ resistance movement.

The webinar was hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in connection with Burhan Wani’s 4th martyrdom anniversary and was addressed by veteran Kashmiri intellectual and writer, Syed Arif Bahar, Hurriyat leader, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Dr Waqas Ali Kouser, Raja Sajad Lateef, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Advocate Parveez Shah and the KIIR chief, Altaf Hussain Wani.

Highlighting the indomitable role and sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth, the speakers said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

They observed that Burhan Wani’s martyrdom had triggered mass uprising and the youth of Kashmir expressed their complete unacceptability of Indian control that as a matter of fact posed a big question mark over Indian presence in the territory.

They said that Burhan Wani’s contribution and role would be written in golden world in the history of Kashmir. Burhan, they said, was a hero of Kashmiri youth and an icon of the resistance movement. The tech-savvy youth leader, they said, has inspired young and educated youth like Dr Manan Wani, Reyaz Naiko, Junaid Sehrai, Sabzar Butt and thousands of others who were ready to join the resistance struggle to get their homeland liberated from the clutches of Indian imperialism.

“Shaheed Wani was not just an individual, he was a character and symbol of ongoing resistance and his martyrdom will continue to inspire Kashmir’s future generations,” they said, adding that it were the sacrifices of the martyrs that had lent credence to the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Paying tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, who sacrificed their today for the better tomorrow of Kashmiris, the speakers said that the proud sons of the soil would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir’s history.

Referring to the Kashmiris’ political aspirations, they said that Kashmiris had been fighting for their legitimate right, which was guaranteed to them by the United Nations. Kashmiris, they said, were the worst victims of Indian state terrorism and systematic state-sponsored terrorism.

Citing the simmering situation in occupied Kashmir, they said that India had turned the entire Kashmir Valley into a virtual prison by imposing restrictions on the media and the movement of the people.

“Ever since India and Pakistan emerged as two sovereign states, the Kashmir dispute has been a bone of contention and a constant threat to peace and security in the region,” the speakers said. They added that war clouds, looming large on Indo-Pak borders today, were due to the non-resolution of the lingering dispute.

Regarding India’s naked aggression against the Kashmiris, they said that to quell the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir, India had unleashed a reign of terror in the territory by using lethal pellet guns and live ammunition against the Kashmiris.

Referring to fresh wave of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, they said, “These incidents of violence serve as a chilling reminder of the terrors of a totalitarian regime and the atrocities it had committed against innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.”

The speakers said that for any positive change to take place in the territory India needed to reverse its current course and come forward with a positive state of mind to settle the Kashmir dispute peacefully keeping in view its political and historical perspective.

“The people especially the youth of Kashmir are being killed day in and day out by unbridled trigger-happy Indian forces but it is quite unfortunate that the world community is watching this macabre game of bloodbath in Kashmir like a bystander,” the speakers deplored.

