Tributes continue to pour in for Burhan Wani

Srinagar, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Pairwan-e-Wilayat Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement have paid tributes to Burhan Wani on his martyrdom anniversary.

The Chairman of Pairwan-e-Wilayat Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qummi in a statement in Srinagar said that Burhan Wani sacrificed his precious life to save the oppressed people of Kashmir from oppression and abuse.

He said that Shaheed Wani was an ideal of the resistance movement who sacrificed his precious life for the freedom of Kashmir and the liberation of the oppressed people of Kashmir. He demanded of the United Nations to play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in Kashmir and protect the lives of Kashmiris.

The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Muhammad Imran talking to media men in Bagh, Azad Kashmir, said that Burhan Wani’s martyrdom had brought the Kashmir liberation movement to a decisive turning point.

He said, whatever India wants to do, its control in Jammu and Kashmir is illegal. India has completely failed to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement with its oppression and tyranny and every child of Jammu and Kashmir will now become a Burhan Wani, he added.

Qazi Imran said India, after failure from all sides, India now wants to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of communalism. He said that Ravinder Raina wanted to divide Kashmiri people in the name of Gujjar, Bakarwal and Kashmiri but the people of Kashmir would thwart his every plan. He said, “We are only Kashmiris and the world knows us as Kashmiris, so the Kashmiri people reject this plan of partition of India.”

On the occasion, Qazi Abdul Wahid, a senior Hurriyat leader in London, also spoke to media men on telephone and said that the martyrdom of Burhan Wani had highlighted the Kashmir liberation Movement at the world level.

Other refugee leaders were also present and paid tribute to Burhan Wani on his martyrdom anniversary. Among them were Abdul Lateef Lone, Chaudhry Abdul Wahid, Saifuddin Mir, Akram Lone, Tariq Butt, Aslam Butt and Farooq Butt.

