UDA Dogra group protests against new domicile law in IOK

Jammu, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) staged a protest demonstration in Jammu city against the new domicile rules introduced by the Narendra Modi-led fascist government.

A Dogra group, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), while rejecting the new domicile law demanded its immediate rollback.

The head of the United Democratic Alliance, Rajiv Mahajan, talking to media said that more than 1.30 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir holding Permanent Resident Certificate (PRCs) did not need the domicile certificates. The government of India should withdraw the new domicile law, he said.

Mahajan asked the Indian government to create employment avenues for unemployed educated youth of occupied Kashmir. He said the division of occupied Kashmir into two Union territories was condemnable.

“We are proud residents of J&K and have the PRCs since 1927. Why should we apply for domicile certificates when we have PRCs?” he asked.

He threatened that the people will come on the roads in every district to oppose the domicile certificates.

