Wife of detained APHC leader Yasin Attai passes away in IOK

Srinagar, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the wife of illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai, has passed away in Badgam district.

Muhammad Yasin Attai’s wife was ill and passed away at her home in Humhama area of the district.

Yasin Attai was arrested by the Indian authorities in August 2019 and was shifted to a jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Farida Bahenji, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Zahid Ashraf, have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Yasin Attai’s wife and extended condolences and solidarity to the bereaved family. KMS—4R

