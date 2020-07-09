Woman injured in firing by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, July 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Kashmiri woman was injured in the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, today.

The woman was injured during a cordon and search operation, launched by Indian troops in Pampore, Awantipora area of the district. She was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told media men that an Indian Army convoy came under attack at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora in Avantipora at 6:00pm, today. Indian Army in a press release said that one of its soldiers was injured in the attack. It said that the injured soldier was shifted to a nearby military hospital.

