World should take notice of Modi’s policies in IOK: Afridi

Islamabad, July 08 (KMS): Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi has said India is trying to instigate the entire globe by initiating anti-humanity policies repugnant to the fundamental human rights.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on ‘New Domicile Law in Occupied Kashmir’, he said the world community should take notice of Modi’s fascist policies in the held valley.

He said the international community should break its silence and deliver a strong message to Modi to stop oppression in the Occupied Kashmir as any untoward incident can jeopardize peace in the region.

Shehryar Afridi said that the people of Occupied Kashmir have been under strict and inhuman lockdown by the Indian security forces for the last over 335 days.

Meanwhile, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi has said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri in attainment of their right to self-determination at every forum.

Talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider in Islamabad, he said government and people of Pakistan are standing by the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider said Kashmiris have written unmatched stories of sacrifices.

He said, photo of grandson of Bashir Ahmed after his killing has shaken the entire world.

