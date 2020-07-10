Indian troops continue massive CASOs in IOK

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued massive cordon and search operations across the territory, subjecting the residents to torture and harassment.

The troops continued to carry on their violent operations in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Rajouri. The residents of these areas told media that the Indian forces’ personnel barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and vandalize the household goods. The troops have also arrested several youth from different areas.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that in order to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle and to create a sense of fear among the masses, Indian troops and police personnel were not even sparing innocent children in the territory. It said that hundreds of children, including 18-month-old Hibba Jaan, had lost their eyesight due to firing of pellets by the forces’ personnel on peaceful demonstrations in occupied Kashmir. The report pointed out that a 4-year-old child witnessed the death of his grandfather, who was dragged out of his car and shot to death by Indian troops in Sopore town, earlier this month. It maintained that the troops recently killed a handicapped boy in Handwara area of Kupwara and tried to dub him as a militant.

Indian police once again summoned senior journalist and Editor of news portal ‘KashmirWalla’, Fahad Shah, today, in connection with coverage of a cordon and search operation in Srinagar in May, this year. The KashmirWalla had given extensive to the military operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on May 19 during which Indian troops had killed noted mujahid commander, Junaid Sehrai, along with his associate and destroyed at least 19 residential houses. Fahad Shah was questioned on May 20 for over four hours by senior officials of police.

Executive editor of Jammu-based English newspaper Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin, speaking to a foreign media outlet criticized the recently introduced new media policy in occupied Kashmir. She said that the purported aim of such a policy is to eliminate any media house that refuses to toe the policy of Modi government. Senior journalist, Altaf Hussain, said the Indian government wants to kill journalism itself because it does not want the world to know the ground situation in the valley.

The children of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai, have appealed to the authorities to release him as they lost their mother who passed away, the other day. Yasin Attai is lodged in an Indian jail in Uttar Pradesh. Hurriyat leader, Javed Ahmed Mir, expressed grief over the demise of Yasin Attai’s wife. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led by its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, visited the residence of Yasin Attai and condoled with the bereaved family.

In Nepal, the cable operators have stopped airing in the country the Indian news channels for their baseless propaganda against Nepal government and Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli. The move comes after the Nepali government banned airing of the Indian channels for misleading news contents related to Nepal in recent days amid the tense relations between the two neighboring countries after Nepal issued its new political map showing part of the country the regions of Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by India as its territories.

