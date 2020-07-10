IOK HC seeks authorities’ response on PIL to declare Hindi as official language

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, giving further push to Bhartiya Janta Party-led Indian government’s attempts to impose Hindi culture on the Kashmiris, the High Court has issued a notice to the authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking direction to either declare Hindi as official language or one of the languages in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a division bench of Chief Justice, Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar issued the notice after hearing advocates, Priyanshu Sharma and Aditya Sharma on behalf of the petitioners.

The notice, seeking response, has been issued to the Commissioner Secretary, General Administrative Department; Commissioner Secretary, Law; Principal Secretary, Home department and Financial Commissioner Revenue.

During the course of hearing, the counsel submitted that in the J&K, the commonly used language in Jammu was Dogri and Hindi.

The petitioners have sought direction to government to declare Hindi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir.

