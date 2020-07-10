MMU urges IOK people to strictly follow precautionary measures

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religious, socio-religious and educational organizations, has appealed to the people to understand the gravity and seriousness of rapid spread of the coronavirus in the territory and strictly follow medical advice and preventive measures to save themselves from getting affected by the deadly disease.

The MMU is headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under house detention, and includes Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Sharian Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima-o-Mashaaikh Kashmir, Muslim Waqf Board, Darul Uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Bait Foundation, Paervaan-e-Wilayat and other social, religious and educational organizations.

The MMU in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is ironic that congregations in mosques and religious places are disallowed by the authorities citing COVID-19 but they have opened up gardens and parks and tourist spots for people to give the impression that everything is normal. The situation here is pathetic.

The MMU said that under the garb of this prevailing Pandemic, innocent Kashmiris are harassed and arrested. This is completely unacceptable and condemnable, it said.

“The MMU fervently appeals people to understand the gravity of the situation and only leave their homes when it is unavoidable and most necessary while observing all precautions of wearing masks and physical distancing and doing the needful as advised on returning home. This is the only way we can contain the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The MMU also called upon the people to keep marriages a brief and small affair in view of the pandemic. It urged the masses to continuously seek Allah’s refuge from the pandemic and pray to the Almighty for the safety of their families and mankind at large.

