Nepali cable operators stop airing Indian news channels

Kathmandu, July 10 (KMS): Nepali cable operators have stopped airing in the country the Indian news channels for their baseless propaganda against Nepal government and Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli.

Multi System Operators (MSOs) in Nepal have decided that all the Indian news channels except Doordarshan, India’s state-owned television channel, will not be broadcast in Nepal.

The vice chairman of Mega Max TV, Dhruba Sharma, said that the cable operators took the decision to this effect on Thursday.

Without following even a minimum level of ethics of journalism, Indian news channels have been broadcasting misleading news contents related to Nepal in recent days amid the tense relations between the two neighbors after Nepal issued its new political map showing part of the country the regions of Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by India as its parts.

“As Indian news channels violate the ethics of journalism, we have decided not to broadcast them except the Doordarshan, following the consultations among the service providers,” Dhruba Sharma said. However, those channels are being broadcast online. According to Sharma, the government should introduce a policy to restrict their broadcast online.

Meanwhile, people from various walks of life, including political parties, media fraternity, civil society and intellectual community in Nepal, have vented their ire on social media particularly against a recent imaginary and defamatory show run by Zee News which linked Prime Minister, KP Oli Sharma, with Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi.

In the 16-minute show with a headline offensive towards Prime Minister Oli Sharma and Ambassador, Hou Yanqi, the two anchors tried to give an impression to the Indian audience that PM Oli Sharma was working at the behest of China and Hou was doing her best to meddle into Nepal’s internal affairs. They even accused the Chinese ambassador of hatching conspiracies to harm Nepal-India relations.

Earlier this week, “The Times of India” published a disrespectful picture of PM Oli Sharma in its editorial. Indo Asian News Service, India Today, WION, Times Now and Republic TV are other Indian media outlets which ran baseless reports linking PM Oli with the Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

