New trade body formed in IOK, Aijaz Shahdhar elected as president

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior trade leader, Aijaz Shahdar has been unanimously elected as President of the newly formed Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA).

Aijaz Shahdar, on the occasion of being elected as president, avowed the KTA stance that it had been formed with an aim to revive ailing economy and to address unresolved issues of traders.

According to a statement issued in Srinagar, a convention was held in Srinagar, which was participated by traders and shopkeepers associated with different unions. During the convention several issues were deliberated upon pertaining to traders, particularly post-August 2019 scenario was discussed thoroughly and the sufferings faced by people associated with trade were taken up.

The statement further said that in the backdrop of ailing economy of Kashmir that has worsened, a new body – Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) – was formed. Associations like Jammu and Kashmir Trade Chamber, Kashmir Traders Centre and Anjuman-e-Behbood-e-Tajiraan, besides others decided to merge into Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA). During the convention, trade leader Aijaz Shahdhar was unanimously elected as the KTA President.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahdhar called for unity among the trader fraternity. “During the September 2014 floods, we suffered losses worth one lakh crore rupees. Later, we suffered on account of the uprising in 2016 and then in the wake of abrogation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5 last year. Given that the foundation of the world economy has been shaken during the past four months of COVID-19 lockdown, one can imagine how much the businessmen in Kashmir have been going through for the past three decades”, he added.

