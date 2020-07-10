Police summon journalist over coverage of Nawakadal CASO

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police yet again summoned senior journalist and Editor of ‘Kashmir Walla’ news portal, Fahad Shah, today, in connection with the coverage of a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Srinagar in May, this year.

Fahad Shah, who is the founding Editor of ‘Kashmir Walla’ was summoned by police at a police station in connection with the stories that KashmirWalla published while covering the CASO in Nawakadal, Srinagar, on May 19, 2020. Indian troops had martyred Junaid Sehrai, noted mujahid commander and son of Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, along with his associate and destroyed at least 19 residential houses.

Yesterday, The KashmirWalla’s editor received a formal summon from Safakadal police station, saying that “your presence is necessary for the purpose of enquiry into the offence committed under section 147, 307, 109, 501, 505 IPC”.

Earlier, Fahad Shah was questioned on May 20, 2020 for over four hours by senior officials of police, who alleged that the KashmirWalla coverage of the CASO at Nawakadal had defamed the police. At that time, KashmirWalla Editor had explained to the police officers that the coverage was based on undisputed facts, eyewitness accounts, interviews of the civilian population, and also the police. These facts were also documented on video. After that 4 hour long questioning by senior police officers, the Kashmir Walla editor was allowed to go.

In a WhatsApp Group run by journalists, a scribe in response to the fresh summon wrote: “Since this concerns each and every one of us and is going to happen to each and every one of us, sooner or later. I thought I should share it here.”

‘KashmirWalla’ in a statement asked the authorities to immediately stop this intimidation and allow them to carry on with their professional duties. It said journalism is not a crime.

The President of Kashmir Press Club, Shujah-ul-Haq in a statement in Srinagar termed the fresh summoning of Fahad Shah as very unfortunate. He said that they had already taken up the matter with the Press Council of India which had taken the cognizance of the matter and had asked the authorities to respond.

