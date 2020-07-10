PSAJK hails community schooling amid lockdown in IOK

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has hailed the individual schools, teachers and other members of the society for starting community schooling in their localities for the benefit of students amidst the current lockdown.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the spokesman of the Association said, “Our education sector has been almost shut down for last one year due to one reason or another. Our children are the worst sufferers of the situation as some of them have even gone into depression. To mitigate the problems some of the individual schools, teachers and even other respectable members of the society from different fields started community schools in their neighbourhoods. It is a great initiative to save the career of tens of thousands of our students”.

The spokesman, however, condemned the behaviour of certain officials for sabotaging such an educational initiative in the name of COVID lockdown..

He further said that the community schooling was the best way to help students at a time when there is lockdown on one hand and ban on 4G mobile internet on the other hand. “Not many students can afford smart phones or broadband internet connection. And the virtual classrooms can never replace the brick and mortar classroom. The community classes are best suited for such situations as it effectively imparted education to students by respecting COVID19 protocol. There is no travelling or transport or other things involved,” the spokesman added.

