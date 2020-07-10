Solidarity expressed with Yasin Attai’s family

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) led by its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar and Srinagar district secretary, Faisal Ahmed, visited the residence of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai, and condoled the death of his wife with the bereaved family.

The wife of Yasin Attai passed away in Badgam district, the other day, after a prolonged illness.

The JKYSF delegation on the occasion expressed sympathy and solidarity with the aggrieved family and prayed for the highest standards in Jannah for the deceased.

Addressing the mourners, Umar Aadil Dar ridiculed the Indian government for its rhetoric and drum-beating about its being so-called largest democracy of the world.

He denounced the illegal detention of Muhammad Yasin Attai and criticized the Indian rulers as they didn’t bother to release him before the death of his wife.

The JKYSF Chairman appealed to the human rights groups to intervene and help in the early release of Muhammad Yasin Attai.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement in Srinagar expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of Muhammad Yasin Attai. He expressed sympathy with the family of Muhammad Yasin Attai.

Javaid Mir deplored that the Indian government and its authorities in occupied Kashmir were suppressing the Kashmiri people and pro-freedom leaders through military might. He appealed to the world human rights groups to pressurize India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He said that the Kashmiris had been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for their right to self-determination and international community should come forward to stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian troops.

