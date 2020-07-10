Three persons including police officer killed in IOK mishaps

Srinagar, July 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three persons including a police officer were killed and several persons injured in different road accidents of the territory.

Nazir Ahmad Sofi, working in Police department as Assistant sub-inspector, was killed when he was on way to Srinagar and his motorcycle was hit by a speedy truck on a road in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

Two other persons were killed and four injured in an accident when a vehicle on the way from Thathri (Doda) towards Dundni rolled down near Machipall in Kishtwar district.

Six persons were injured in a road accident at Abhama area of Pulwama.

Meanwhile, two persons have died after they slipped into a well while cleaning it in Chalgund village of Hatmat Pora Hyhama in Kupwara district.

