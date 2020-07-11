Khan Sopori expresses solidarity with Attai’s family in IOK

Srinagar, July 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation led by Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, visited Budgam and condoled the demise of the wife of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing on the occasion expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

The delegation prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the loss with patience.

The members of the delegation included Syed Mohammad Shafi, Abdul Rasheed Dar and Muhammad Shafi Mir.

Like this: Like Loading...