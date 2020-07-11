‘Palestinians, Kashmiris are brothers and sisters in their pain, sufferings’

Karachi, July 11 (KMS): Leader of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi has said Palestinians and Kashmiris are brothers and sisters in their pain, suffering and denial of justice.

Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi was addressing webinar on “International Solidarity with Palestinian and Kashmiris, organised by Palestine Foundation, Karachi.

He deplored that the world especially the Muslim Ummah had shut its eyes towards the two nations and allowed openly human rights violations of all forms. “It is not only this but many other demeaning policies of international actors that is continuously making everyday life each and every member of these nations to suffer, face humiliation, unjustified persecution, violence, torture, denial of existence, women and children subject to demonization and so on,” he added.

He further said that neglect of the dehumanizing of two ancient nations without states, would deprive the world of lasting peace and moral force. “If we do not take moral stand how do we see the world not taking over by the evil at all levels,” he maintained.

He said, “We should not allow large section of humanity to live in deprivation and distress. Palestinians and Kashmiris should be rescued from neglect and dehumanizing and the international bodies including the UN and OIC should together work for this cause.”

Those who participated in the webinar included Ibrahim Moosvi (Hezbollah MP in Lebanon’s Parliament), Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Secretary General, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Senator Mushaid Hussain Sayed, Dr Fawad Izadi, Associate Professor American Studies, University of Tehran, Dr Abdul Malak Sukkarie, Beriut, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran, Dr Khaled Qadomi, the representative of Palestinians resistance group, Hamas and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan.

