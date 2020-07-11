UN expert criticizes India over continued ban on internet in IOK

United Nations, July 11 (KMS): A UN human rights expert has criticized India for continuing its serious restrictions on Internet, access to information and on the peaceful protests in occupied Kashmir.

David Kaye, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, made that statement while presenting his report at the UN Human Rights Council during its ongoing 44th session in Geneva.

Narendra Modi-led fascist government annexed occupied Kashmir on 5th August 2019 in violation of the UN resolutions and international law and placed the territory under a military lockdown, imprisoning all political leaders, abducting and torturing some 13,000 Kashmiri youth; using brutal force against peaceful protestors as also carrying out collective punishments and extra-judicial killings.

David Kaye again called upon India to keep the internet open for the besieged people of occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated his call for a visit to occupied Kashmir for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

