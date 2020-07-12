Al-Moosvi’s continued house detention condemned in IOK

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian has strongly condemned the continued illegal house detention of its President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AI-Safavi.

The Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AI-Safavi had been under house arrest since August last year when the Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories

It deplored that the continued arrest of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AI-Safavi had affected social, religious and educational activities of the Anjuman Sharie Shian and had also deteriorated his health.

The Anjuman Sharie Shian said that being most senior and widely followed cleric, Agha Syed Hassan was not only barred by the authorities to attend the party’s activities but also disallowed to lead Friday prayers at Central Imambargah, Budgam.

