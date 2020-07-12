Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Al-Moosvi’s continued house detention condemned in IOK

Arrest Add comments

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian has strongly condemned the continued illegal house detention of its President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AI-Safavi.

The Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AI-Safavi had been under house arrest since August last year when the Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories

It deplored that the continued arrest of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AI-Safavi had affected social, religious and educational activities of the Anjuman Sharie Shian and had also deteriorated his health.

The Anjuman Sharie Shian said that being most senior and widely followed cleric, Agha Syed Hassan was not only barred by the authorities to attend the party’s activities but also disallowed to lead Friday prayers at Central Imambargah, Budgam.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: