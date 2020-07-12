APHC denounces leaders’ arrest in IOK

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the fearful atmosphere created by the Indian authorities through arrests and house raids on the residences of APHC leaders and activists in the territory.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar also condemned nocturnal raids and arrest of innocent youths and use of brute force during cordon and search operations. He denounced the arrest of senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi and APHC leader Manzoor Ghazi.

He expressed serious concern over the worst situation and military might policies of the Indian government, adding that such repressive measures could not intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

The APHC spokesman urged New Delhi to shun intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. He said that India was forcing the Hurriyat leaders to surrender and defame the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman also expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention and deteriorating health of hundreds of Kashmiris including APHC leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreena, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Farooq Ahmad Dar and Shahid-ul-Islam and demanded release of all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails.

The APHC spokesman appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe July 13 as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and mark it by a complete strike in the territory. He said that on 13th July 1931, thousands of Kashmiri people had gathered outside the Srinagar central jail to express solidarity with a man named Abdul Qadeer.

The spokesman said that the aim of the strike call was to stress the urgent need for a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir dispute and to end the cycle of oppression against the Hurriyat leaders and the Kashmiri people.

He also appealed for a march towards the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar on the day where the martyrs of 1931 are buried.

Like this: Like Loading...