Arrest, martyrdom honour for those striving for just cause: Safi

Islamabad, July 12 (KMS): The Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Safi has said that arrest and martyrdom is an honour for those who strive for a just cause.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi talking to a large number of his party activists on the recent raids, cordon and search operations, indiscriminate use of draconian Public Safety Act and detentions of innocent men, women and children, said that when presence of hundreds of thousands of occupation troops failed on ground, India was left with no option but to do what Natzis did.

He said, “Despite all the brutalities our people and leaders are determined to take the movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.”

Detention of leaders like Sehrai, Tawheedi and Ghazi will provide a new momentum to the liberation movement, he maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...