Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archives

Arrest, martyrdom honour for those striving for just cause: Safi

Condemnation

Islamabad, July 12 (KMS): The Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Safi has said that arrest and martyrdom is an honour for those who strive for a just cause.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi talking to a large number of his party activists on the recent raids, cordon and search operations, indiscriminate use of draconian Public Safety Act and detentions of innocent men, women and children, said that when presence of hundreds of thousands of occupation troops failed on ground, India was left with no option but to do what Natzis did.

He said, “Despite all the brutalities our people and leaders are determined to take the movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.”

Detention of leaders like Sehrai, Tawheedi and Ghazi will provide a new momentum to the liberation movement, he maintained.


